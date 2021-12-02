DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $7.99?

In recent trading session, DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) saw 10.19 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.99 trading at $0.18 or 2.24% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $38.26B. That most recent trading price of DIDI’s stock is at a discount of -125.41% from its 52-week high price of $18.01 and is indicating a premium of 10.39% from its 52-week low price of $7.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 19.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.41 in the current quarter.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.24%, in the last five days DIDI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/02/21 when the stock touched $7.99 price level, adding 7.09% to its value on the day. DiDi Global Inc.’s shares saw a change of -44.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.82% in past 5-day. DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) showed a performance of -7.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 79.98 million shares which calculate 3.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $121.53 to the stock, which implies a rise of 93.43% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $121.53 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $121.53. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1421.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1421.03% for stock’s current value.

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.46 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.35 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

DIDI Dividends

DiDi Global Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.37% institutions for DiDi Global Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Galileo (PTC) Ltd is the top institutional holder at DIDI for having 75.83 million shares of worth $1.07 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 1.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 49.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $695.01 million.

On the other hand, Selected American Shares Inc and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.43 million shares of worth $76.75 million or 0.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.35 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $44.82 million in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.