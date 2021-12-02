Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $19.30.

In recent trading session, Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) saw 2.73 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.21 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.21B. That most recent trading price of CXP’s stock is at a discount of -1.46% from its 52-week high price of $19.49 and is indicating a premium of 31.18% from its 52-week low price of $13.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days CXP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/01/21 when the stock touched $19.21 price level, adding 0.16% to its value on the day. Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s shares saw a change of 33.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.31% in past 5-day. Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) showed a performance of 0.16% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.46 to the stock, which implies a fall of -4.06% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $17.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19.30. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -0.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.5% for stock’s current value.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Columbia Property Trust Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -17.76% while that of industry is 2.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -20.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $64.39 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $63.42 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2021. Company posted $71.37 million and $70.95 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -9.80% while estimating it to be -10.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.60% during past 5 years.

CXP Dividends

Columbia Property Trust Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 16 and February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.87% institutions for Columbia Property Trust Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CXP for having 16.64 million shares of worth $289.41 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 14.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 11.2 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $194.7 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.17 million shares of worth $93.2 million or 4.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.26 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $56.66 million in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.