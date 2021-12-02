Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $287.89?

In recent trading session, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) saw 1.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $287.89 trading at -$6.61 or -2.24% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $61.67B. That most recent trading price of COIN’s stock is at a discount of -49.2% from its 52-week high price of $429.54 and is indicating a premium of 27.75% from its 52-week low price of $208.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.37 in the current quarter.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.24%, in the last five days COIN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the stock touched $287.89 price level, adding 13.21% to its value on the day. Coinbase Global Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.16% in past 5-day. Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) showed a performance of -11.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.62 million shares which calculate 1.32 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $426.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.44% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $275.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $930.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -223.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.48% for stock’s current value.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.45 billion for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.52 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 519.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 66.60%.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.22% institutions for Coinbase Global Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at COIN for having 5.62 million shares of worth $1.42 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 3.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.3 billion.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.66 million shares of worth $926.16 million or 2.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.88 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $222.59 million in the company or a holder of 0.58% of company’s stock.