Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Is Down -19.56% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In recent trading session, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.99 trading at $0.56 or 6.64% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $94.67M. That most recent trading price of CMMB’s stock is at a discount of -1777.64% from its 52-week high price of $168.80 and is indicating a premium of 10.68% from its 52-week low price of $8.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 138.02K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.64%, in the last five days CMMB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/02/21 when the stock touched $8.99 price level, adding 9.1% to its value on the day. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -69.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.59% in past 5-day. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) showed a performance of -19.56% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $37.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 76.03% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -400.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -233.7% for stock’s current value.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -50.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 99.87% while that of industry is 7.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 99.80% in the current quarter and calculating 90.90% increase in the next quarter.

CMMB Dividends

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.12% institutions for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at CMMB for having 2.58 million shares of worth $28.57 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 22.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ikarian Capital, LLC, which was holding about 0.29 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.16 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.3 million shares of worth $3.05 million or 2.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 30371.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.34 million in the company or a holder of 0.27% of company’s stock.