Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Share Price Recovers 4.0% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In recent trading session, Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.25 trading at $0.02 or 0.19% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $152.53M. That most recent trading price of BENE’s stock is at a discount of -84.39% from its 52-week high price of $18.90 and is indicating a premium of 4.0% from its 52-week low price of $9.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.19%, in the last five days BENE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/26/21 when the stock touched $10.25 price level, adding 5.53% to its value on the day. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 1.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.59% in past 5-day. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) showed a performance of -1.35% in past 30-days.

BENE Dividends

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 102.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102.15% institutions for Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc is the top institutional holder at BENE for having 2.94 million shares of worth $29.39 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 24.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, which was holding about 0.99 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.9 million.

On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.13 million shares of worth $1.28 million or 1.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 37712.0 shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.38 million in the company or a holder of 0.32% of company’s stock.