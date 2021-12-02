Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Rebounded 8.52% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In recent trading session, Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw 2.0 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.17 trading at $0.08 or 2.75% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $53.50B. That most recent trading price of SAN’s stock is at a discount of -38.17% from its 52-week high price of $4.38 and is indicating a premium of 8.52% from its 52-week low price of $2.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Banco Santander S.A. (SAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 4.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.75%, in the last five days SAN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/29/21 when the stock touched $3.17 price level, adding 1.86% to its value on the day. Banco Santander S.A.’s shares saw a change of 1.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.69% in past 5-day. Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) showed a performance of -21.17% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.51 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.71% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.45 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.91. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -86.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.83% for stock’s current value.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Banco Santander S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -27.80% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 80.00% while that of industry is 21.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.50% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -232.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.48%.

SAN Dividends

Banco Santander S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 25 and February 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.89% institutions for Banco Santander S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SAN for having 118.54 million shares of worth $463.49 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 0.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, which was holding about 21.8 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $74.77 million.

On the other hand, Russell Inv Co- U.S. Strategic Equity Fund and DFA Tax Managed International Value Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.14 million shares of worth $11.98 million or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.99 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $11.38 million in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.