After A 268.92% Jump This Year Is Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) A Better Buy Than Others?

In recent trading session, Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) saw 1.44 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.31 trading at $0.05 or 0.54% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.50B. That most recent trading price of ERF’s stock is at a discount of -16.11% from its 52-week high price of $10.81 and is indicating a premium of 73.25% from its 52-week low price of $2.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Enerplus Corporation (ERF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.49 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.54%, in the last five days ERF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/29/21 when the stock touched $9.31 price level, adding 9.87% to its value on the day. Enerplus Corporation’s shares saw a change of 195.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.56% in past 5-day. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) showed a performance of -4.83% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.90 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.83% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10.85 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -125.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.54% for stock’s current value.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Enerplus Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 30.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1,014.29% while that of industry is -1.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.90% during past 5 years.

ERF Dividends

Enerplus Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 17 and February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.18% institutions for Enerplus Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Key Group Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. is the top institutional holder at ERF for having 14.89 million shares of worth $119.11 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which was holding about 11.6 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $92.8 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.21 million shares of worth $20.0 million or 1.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.7 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12.19 million in the company or a holder of 0.67% of company’s stock.