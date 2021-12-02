Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) -5.22% Down Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.1900?

In recent trading session, Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.22 trading at -$0.05 or -3.94% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $68.54M. That most recent trading price of ACST’s stock is at a discount of -700.0% from its 52-week high price of $9.76 and is indicating a discount of -3.28% from its 52-week low price of $1.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 575.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.94%, in the last five days ACST remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/29/21 when the stock touched $1.22 price level, adding 14.69% to its value on the day. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -51.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.22% in past 5-day. Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) showed a performance of -26.59% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -63.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -63.93% for stock’s current value.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.50% during past 5 years.

ACST Dividends

Acasti Pharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.44% institutions for Acasti Pharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at ACST for having 43408.0 shares of worth $86816.0. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 36571.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73142.0.