WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) has seen 2.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $973.04M, closed the last trade at $7.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.97% during that session. The MAPS stock price is -311.44% off its 52-week high price of $29.50 and -0.42% below the 52-week low of $7.20. The 3-month trading volume is 951.90K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) trade information

Sporting -0.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the MAPS stock price touched $7.17 or saw a rise of 8.43%. Year-to-date, WM Technology Inc. shares have moved -43.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) have changed -41.42%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -192.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -53.42% from current levels.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -55.19% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.90% for the industry.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $51.51 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $60.08 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

MAPS Dividends

WM Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.67% with a share float percentage of 15.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WM Technology Inc. having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fred Alger Management, LLC with over 4.67 million shares worth more than $85.76 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Fred Alger Management, LLC held 18.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Luxor Capital Group, LP, with the holding of over 2.48 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.57 million and represent 9.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 0.7 million shares of worth $12.88 million while later fund manager owns 0.3 million shares of worth $5.45 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.