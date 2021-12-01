Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) Future Potential?

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has a beta value of 0.57 and has seen 2.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $690.61M, closed the last trade at $4.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -3.80% during that session. The TGS stock price is -50.37% off its 52-week high price of $6.09 and -2.47% below the 52-week low of $4.15. The 3-month trading volume is 113.80K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) trade information

Sporting -3.80% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the TGS stock price touched $4.05 or saw a rise of 17.85%. Year-to-date, Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. shares have moved -22.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) have changed -23.73%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.11 while the price target rests at a high of $14.11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -248.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -248.4% from current levels.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -28.07%, compared to 13.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -135.30% and -1,133.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $175.3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $209.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 85.40% over the past 5 years.

TGS Dividends

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.09% with a share float percentage of 13.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oaktree Capital Management, LP with over 1.96 million shares worth more than $9.09 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Oaktree Capital Management, LP held 2.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.48 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.87 million and represent 2.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 0.7 million shares of worth $3.76 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $0.66 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.