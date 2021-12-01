Why Should You Add FREYR Battery (FREY) To Your Portfolio?

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) has seen 2.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.23B, closed the last trade at $10.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.49 on the day or -4.45% during that session. The FREY stock price is -45.11% off its 52-week high price of $15.28 and 26.78% above the 52-week low of $7.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FREYR Battery (FREY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Sporting -4.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the FREY stock price touched $10.53 or saw a rise of 13.76%. Year-to-date, FREYR Battery shares have moved 4.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) have changed 3.95%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.28, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -89.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -23.46% from current levels.

FREYR Battery (FREY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FREYR Battery shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.00%, compared to 11.60% for the industry.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.