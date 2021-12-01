When Is International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) Going To Be Good Investment?

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM) has a beta value of 0.62 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $148.63M, closed the last trade at $0.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -6.12% during that session. The THM stock price is -103.9% off its 52-week high price of $1.57 and 19.48% above the 52-week low of $0.62. The 3-month trading volume is 146.20K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM) trade information

Sporting -6.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the THM stock price touched $0.77 or saw a rise of 8.0%. Year-to-date, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. shares have moved -44.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM) have changed -0.71%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -549.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -549.35% from current levels.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -50.00%, compared to 2.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.50% over the past 5 years.

THM Dividends

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.90% with a share float percentage of 83.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Paulson & Company, Inc. with over 61.93 million shares worth more than $66.27 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Paulson & Company, Inc. held 31.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sprott Inc., with the holding of over 28.67 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.67 million and represent 14.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.32% shares in the company for having 8.42 million shares of worth $9.01 million while later fund manager owns 4.48 million shares of worth $4.57 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.30% of company’s outstanding stock.