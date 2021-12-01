Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Xunlei Limited

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $158.01M, closed the last trade at $2.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -9.27% during that session. The XNET stock price is -377.45% off its 52-week high price of $11.22 and -9.36% below the 52-week low of $2.57. The 3-month trading volume is 316.88K shares.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) trade information

Sporting -9.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the XNET stock price touched $2.35 or saw a rise of 14.86%. Year-to-date, Xunlei Limited shares have moved -18.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) have changed -19.52%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -410.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -410.64% from current levels.

Xunlei Limited (XNET) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -53.65% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 73.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.00%.

XNET Dividends

Xunlei Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between August 23 and August 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.87% with a share float percentage of 17.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xunlei Limited having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 2.88 million shares worth more than $13.14 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 4.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 1.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.67 million and represent 2.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.48% shares in the company for having 1.66 million shares of worth $4.75 million while later fund manager owns 0.66 million shares of worth $1.92 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.98% of company’s outstanding stock.