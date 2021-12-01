Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks The Kroger Co.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has a beta value of 0.43 and has seen 2.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.27B, closed the recent trade at $40.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.56 on the day or -1.34% during that session. The KR stock price is -17.13% off its 52-week high price of $47.99 and 25.92% above the 52-week low of $30.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.37 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Kroger Co. (KR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 3 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.6.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) trade information

Sporting -1.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the KR stock price touched $40.97 or saw a rise of 6.82%. Year-to-date, The Kroger Co. shares have moved 30.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) have changed 3.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.21% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $34.00 while the price target rests at a high of $54.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -31.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.01% from the levels at last check today.

The Kroger Co. (KR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Kroger Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.75%, compared to 25.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -15.50% and -19.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.20%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.13 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.9 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 60.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.43%.

KR Dividends

The Kroger Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 01 and December 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.84 at a share yield of 2.02%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.95%.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.84% with a share float percentage of 86.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Kroger Co. having a total of 1,315 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 76.08 million shares worth more than $2.91 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 10.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 70.57 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.7 billion and represent 9.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.59% shares in the company for having 19.26 million shares of worth $737.67 million while later fund manager owns 14.72 million shares of worth $563.99 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.98% of company’s outstanding stock.