Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) Upper

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) has a beta value of 2.55 and has seen 1.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.29B, closed the last trade at $49.12 per share which meant it gained $3.06 on the day or 6.64% during that session. The AOSL stock price is -2.04% off its 52-week high price of $50.12 and 55.21% above the 52-week low of $22.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 285.01K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.95.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) trade information

Sporting 6.64% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the AOSL stock price touched $49.12 or saw a rise of 1.29%. Year-to-date, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited shares have moved 107.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) have changed 41.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $52.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32.00 while the price target rests at a high of $67.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -36.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.85% from current levels.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 51.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.25%, compared to 27.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 72.70% and 29.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $180 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $174.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 78.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 902.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.00%.

AOSL Dividends

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.42% with a share float percentage of 74.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited having a total of 181 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.95 million shares worth more than $59.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 7.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.47 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.78 million and represent 5.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 0.74 million shares of worth $22.56 million while later fund manager owns 0.59 million shares of worth $18.22 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.25% of company’s outstanding stock.