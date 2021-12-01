Wall Street Was Disappointed By indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI)’s -1.93% Stock Price Decline

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) has seen 1.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company closed the last trade at $13.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -1.93% during that session. The INDI stock price is -18.94% off its 52-week high price of $16.33 and 41.73% above the 52-week low of $8.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) trade information

Sporting -1.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the INDI stock price touched $13.73 or saw a rise of 7.6%. Year-to-date, indie Semiconductor Inc. shares have moved 3.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) have changed 4.33%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -60.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.53% from current levels.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that indie Semiconductor Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 35.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -173.33%, compared to 27.90% for the industry.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.94 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.58 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

INDI Dividends

indie Semiconductor Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.