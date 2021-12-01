Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.02M, closed the last trade at $4.68 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 12.50% during that session. The VRPX stock price is -669.23% off its 52-week high price of $36.00 and 20.94% above the 52-week low of $3.70. The 3-month trading volume is 811.92K shares.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) trade information

Sporting 12.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the VRPX stock price touched $4.68 or saw a rise of 5.45%. Year-to-date, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -28.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) have changed 11.96%.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 10.25% over the past 6 months.

VRPX Dividends

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.73% with a share float percentage of 38.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.99 million shares worth more than $4.77 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Sabby Management, LLC held 8.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kepos Capital Lp, with the holding of over 0.75 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.6 million and represent 6.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 7566.0 shares of worth $36316.0 while later fund manager owns 2479.0 shares of worth $11899.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.