TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) Shares Are Down -62.14% YTD

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) has a beta value of -5.71 and has seen 11.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.32M, closed the last trade at $1.73 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 49.14% during that session. The TOMZ stock price is -275.72% off its 52-week high price of $6.50 and 36.42% above the 52-week low of $1.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 256.08K shares.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) trade information

Sporting 49.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the TOMZ stock price touched $1.73 or saw a rise of 10.82%. Year-to-date, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. shares have moved -62.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 50.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) have changed 31.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.2.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -37.32% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.60% over the past 5 years.

TOMZ Dividends

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.68% with a share float percentage of 5.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank of Montreal/Can/ with over 0.23 million shares worth more than $0.67 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Bank of Montreal/Can/ held 1.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.41 million and represent 0.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.49% shares in the company for having 82446.0 shares of worth $0.24 million while later fund manager owns 58422.0 shares of worth $0.17 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.35% of company’s outstanding stock.