Small Cap Stock Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) Is A Buy – Analysts

Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) has seen 8.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $895.75M, closed the last trade at $13.20 per share which meant it gained $2.7 on the day or 25.71% during that session. The GRTS stock price is -166.67% off its 52-week high price of $35.20 and 78.33% above the 52-week low of $2.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.53.

Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) trade information

Sporting 25.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the GRTS stock price touched $13.20 or saw a rise of 4.9%. Year-to-date, Gritstone bio Inc. shares have moved 235.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) have changed 20.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -81.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.64% from current levels.

Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gritstone bio Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 41.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.59%, compared to 7.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.20% and 21.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,064.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.24 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $939k and $1.35 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 138.60% for the current quarter and 66.00% for the next.

GRTS Dividends

Gritstone bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.97% with a share float percentage of 73.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gritstone bio Inc. having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Versant Venture Management, LLC with over 4.45 million shares worth more than $40.63 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Versant Venture Management, LLC held 9.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is EcoR1 Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 3.42 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.24 million and represent 6.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.22% shares in the company for having 1.1 million shares of worth $10.04 million while later fund manager owns 0.92 million shares of worth $8.39 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.86% of company’s outstanding stock.