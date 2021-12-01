Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHG) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 13.64% Rise

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) has seen 9.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $66.24M, closed the recent trade at $1.50 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 13.64% during that session. The SLHG stock price is -402.67% off its 52-week high price of $7.54 and 15.33% above the 52-week low of $1.27. The 3-month trading volume is 84.56K shares.

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) trade information

Sporting 13.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the SLHG stock price touched $1.50 or saw a rise of 22.68%. Year-to-date, Skylight Health Group Inc. shares have moved -71.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) have changed -56.58%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.14% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -500.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -200.0% from the levels at last check today.

Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Skylight Health Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -74.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -400.00%, compared to 21.70% for the industry.

SLHG Dividends

Skylight Health Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.84% with a share float percentage of 15.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Skylight Health Group Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NewGen Asset Management Ltd. with over 49700.0 shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, NewGen Asset Management Ltd. held 0.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HighTower Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 21760.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $89216.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.35% shares in the company for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.33 million while later fund manager owns 12822.0 shares of worth $30901.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.