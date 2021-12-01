Shares In Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) -32.44% Down, YTD

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.56M, closed the last trade at $1.77 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 3.51% during that session. The CYTO stock price is -272.88% off its 52-week high price of $6.60 and 41.24% above the 52-week low of $1.04. The 3-month trading volume is 3.52 million shares.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information

Sporting 3.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the CYTO stock price touched $1.77 or saw a rise of 10.61%. Year-to-date, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. shares have moved -32.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) have changed 7.93%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.30 while the price target rests at a high of $14.30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -707.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -707.91% from current levels.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -52.03% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 62.50% over the past 5 years.

CYTO Dividends

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.