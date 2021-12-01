SEMrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SEMR) Forecast To Gain 25.11% To Hit Consensus Price Target

SEMrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.87B, closed the last trade at $20.52 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.34% during that session. The SEMR stock price is -58.28% off its 52-week high price of $32.48 and 48.25% above the 52-week low of $10.62. The 3-month trading volume is 403.76K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SEMrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

SEMrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) trade information

Sporting 0.34% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the SEMR stock price touched $20.52 or saw a rise of 5.79%. Year-to-date, SEMrush Holdings Inc. shares have moved 82.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SEMrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) have changed -15.87%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $32.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -55.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -21.83% from current levels.

SEMrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 13.37% over the past 6 months, compared to 1.10% for the industry.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $52.12 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $54.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

SEMR Dividends

SEMrush Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SEMrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.02% with a share float percentage of 55.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SEMrush Holdings Inc. having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dorsey Asset Management, LLC with over 2.55 million shares worth more than $58.82 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Dorsey Asset Management, LLC held 9.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ancient Art, L.P., with the holding of over 2.37 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.69 million and represent 9.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.24% shares in the company for having 1.35 million shares of worth $35.69 million while later fund manager owns 0.3 million shares of worth $6.91 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.17% of company’s outstanding stock.