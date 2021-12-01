Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)’s 8.91% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) has seen 0.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.61B, closed the recent trade at $7.22 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 8.91% during that session. The ROIV stock price is -50.55% off its 52-week high price of $10.87 and 19.67% above the 52-week low of $5.80. The 3-month trading volume is 472.62K shares.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

Sporting 8.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the ROIV stock price touched $7.22 or saw a rise of 7.44%. Year-to-date, Roivant Sciences Ltd. shares have moved -34.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) have changed -16.50%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.82% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -107.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -38.5% from the levels at last check today.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -32.76% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.40% for the industry.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.87% with a share float percentage of 6.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Roivant Sciences Ltd. having a total of 95 institutions that hold shares in the company.