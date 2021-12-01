Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT): What Are The Positives?

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) has seen 3.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $192.14M, closed the last trade at $0.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -7.69% during that session. The QTT stock price is -840.0% off its 52-week high price of $5.64 and -5.0% below the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 756.69K shares.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) trade information

Sporting -7.69% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the QTT stock price touched $0.60 or saw a rise of 25.0%. Year-to-date, Qutoutiao Inc. shares have moved -62.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) have changed -39.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.8.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -70.87% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $197.97 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $185.91 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2021.

QTT Dividends

Qutoutiao Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between September 22 and September 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.84% with a share float percentage of 5.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qutoutiao Inc. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Credit Suisse AG with over 4.07 million shares worth more than $4.03 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Credit Suisse AG held 2.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 1.06 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.05 million and represent 0.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 0.31 million shares of worth $0.3 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $0.23 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.