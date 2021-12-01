PPL Corporation Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 1.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.80B, closed the recent trade at $28.35 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 1.89% during that session. The PPL stock price is -8.36% off its 52-week high price of $30.72 and 7.76% above the 52-week low of $26.15. The 3-month trading volume is 4.44 million shares.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) trade information

Sporting 1.89% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the PPL stock price touched $28.35 or saw a rise of 1.53%. Year-to-date, PPL Corporation shares have moved -1.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) have changed -3.37%.

PPL Corporation (PPL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PPL Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -51.25%, compared to 2.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -34.50% and -30.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.5 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.44 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.40% over the past 5 years.

PPL Dividends

PPL Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 16 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.66 at a share yield of 5.96%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.07% with a share float percentage of 66.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PPL Corporation having a total of 1,063 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 88.01 million shares worth more than $2.46 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 64.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.8 billion and represent 8.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 20.65 million shares of worth $577.63 million while later fund manager owns 16.27 million shares of worth $455.2 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.