Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Has A Promising Outlook For 2021

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) has seen 1.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $484.11M, closed the last trade at $3.95 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 7.92% during that session. The OTMO stock price is -193.67% off its 52-week high price of $11.60 and 13.92% above the 52-week low of $3.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 295.14K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) trade information

Sporting 7.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the OTMO stock price touched $3.95 or saw a rise of 15.96%. Year-to-date, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. shares have moved -60.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) have changed -18.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -178.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -102.53% from current levels.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -60.18% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.90% for the industry.

OTMO Dividends

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.68% with a share float percentage of 31.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Otonomo Technologies Ltd. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Senvest Management LLC with over 3.22 million shares worth more than $15.39 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Senvest Management LLC held 2.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd, with the holding of over 0.84 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.0 million and represent 0.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.23% shares in the company for having 2.8 million shares of worth $13.38 million while later fund manager owns 1.05 million shares of worth $5.01 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.83% of company’s outstanding stock.