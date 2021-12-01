NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has a beta value of 2.60 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $269.18M, closed the last trade at $2.04 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.99% during that session. The NGL stock price is -100.49% off its 52-week high price of $4.09 and 32.35% above the 52-week low of $1.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.40. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) trade information

Sporting 0.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the NGL stock price touched $2.04 or saw a rise of 8.52%. Year-to-date, NGL Energy Partners LP shares have moved -15.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) have changed -11.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.75 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -47.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.22% from current levels.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NGL Energy Partners LP shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.66%, compared to -8.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.10% and 102.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.51 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.81 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -96.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.00%.

NGL Dividends

NGL Energy Partners LP is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.81% with a share float percentage of 38.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NGL Energy Partners LP having a total of 98 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 19.72 million shares worth more than $46.93 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 15.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 7.32 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.42 million and represent 5.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 9.58% shares in the company for having 12.41 million shares of worth $29.66 million while later fund manager owns 7.3 million shares of worth $17.46 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.64% of company’s outstanding stock.