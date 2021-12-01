MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2021

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) has seen 2.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company closed the last trade at $9.98 per share which meant it gained $1.11 on the day or 12.51% during that session. The MXCT stock price is -74.75% off its 52-week high price of $17.44 and 41.38% above the 52-week low of $5.85. The 3-month trading volume is 700.90K shares.

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) trade information

Sporting 12.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the MXCT stock price touched $9.98 or saw a rise of 7.85%. Year-to-date, MaxCyte Inc. shares have moved 512.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) have changed -11.21%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.60 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -100.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -66.33% from current levels.

MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) estimates and forecasts

MXCT Dividends

MaxCyte Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.79% with a share float percentage of 64.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MaxCyte Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company.