LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.97B, closed the recent trade at $9.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -2.32% during that session. The LMDX stock price is -19.63% off its 52-week high price of $11.09 and 22.87% above the 52-week low of $7.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 89120.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 470.64K shares.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) trade information

Sporting -2.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the LMDX stock price touched $9.27 or saw a rise of 11.71%. Year-to-date, LumiraDx Limited shares have moved -3.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) have changed 6.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.94, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.95% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -115.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -29.45% from the levels at last check today.

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -4.24% over the past 6 months, compared to 21.70% for the industry.

LMDX Dividends

LumiraDx Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.81% with a share float percentage of 3.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LumiraDx Limited having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with over 5.57 million shares worth more than $46.1 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation held 12.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Senvest Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.92 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.57 million and represent 2.03% of shares outstanding.