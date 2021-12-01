Investors In Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) Will Start Making Money Again

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) has a beta value of 2.36 and has seen 0.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $342.93M, closed the recent trade at $10.66 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.19% during that session. The ACET stock price is -66.98% off its 52-week high price of $17.80 and 41.37% above the 52-week low of $6.25. The 3-month trading volume is 85.97K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.44.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) trade information

Sporting 0.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the ACET stock price touched $10.66 or saw a rise of 1.02%. Year-to-date, Adicet Bio Inc. shares have moved -24.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) have changed 23.72%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.32% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $34.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -218.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -106.38% from the levels at last check today.

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Adicet Bio Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 61.68%, compared to 7.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.30% and 31.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -52.70%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.19 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $870k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 70.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.10%.

ACET Dividends

Adicet Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.67% with a share float percentage of 72.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adicet Bio Inc. having a total of 100 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 7.23 million shares worth more than $56.71 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 22.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Avidity Partners Management, LP, with the holding of over 2.42 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.97 million and represent 7.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.37% shares in the company for having 0.76 million shares of worth $7.79 million while later fund manager owns 0.48 million shares of worth $3.77 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.50% of company’s outstanding stock.