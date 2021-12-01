Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.03

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) has a beta value of 0.17 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.18M, closed the recent trade at $2.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.32% during that session. The GLBS stock price is -345.08% off its 52-week high price of $10.86 and 4.1% above the 52-week low of $2.34. The 3-month trading volume is 609.54K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) trade information

Sporting -1.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the GLBS stock price touched $2.44 or saw a rise of 9.29%. Year-to-date, Globus Maritime Limited shares have moved -56.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) have changed -18.48%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.96% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.25 while the price target rests at a high of $6.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -156.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -156.15% from the levels at last check today.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.47% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.44% over the past 5 years.

GLBS Dividends

Globus Maritime Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between September 23 and September 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.98% with a share float percentage of 12.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Globus Maritime Limited having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.7 million shares worth more than $2.72 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Sabby Management, LLC held 6.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CVI Holdings, LLC, with the holding of over 0.56 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.17 million and represent 5.28% of shares outstanding.