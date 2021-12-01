How Will Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Perform In Months To Come?

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $330.18M, closed the last trade at $15.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.39 on the day or -2.48% during that session. The AGFY stock price is -134.14% off its 52-week high price of $35.94 and 55.64% above the 52-week low of $6.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 977.63K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Agrify Corporation (AGFY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Sporting -2.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the AGFY stock price touched $15.35 or saw a rise of 13.62%. Year-to-date, Agrify Corporation shares have moved 20.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) have changed -4.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -160.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -108.47% from current levels.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Agrify Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 53.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.13%, compared to 9.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 313.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.91 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -344.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

AGFY Dividends

Agrify Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.46% with a share float percentage of 23.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agrify Corporation having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Driehaus Capital Management, LLC with over 0.78 million shares worth more than $9.32 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Driehaus Capital Management, LLC held 3.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.67 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.96 million and represent 3.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.04% shares in the company for having 0.62 million shares of worth $11.59 million while later fund manager owns 0.45 million shares of worth $5.31 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.17% of company’s outstanding stock.