How Is The TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $336.36M, closed the last trade at $5.17 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 11.66% during that session. The PETZ stock price is -180.85% off its 52-week high price of $14.52 and 78.34% above the 52-week low of $1.12. The 3-month trading volume is 5.18 million shares.

Sporting 11.66% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the PETZ stock price touched $5.17 or saw a rise of 17.28%. Year-to-date, TDH Holdings Inc. shares have moved 179.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) have changed 202.34%.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 105.98% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.90% over the past 5 years.

TDH Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.53% with a share float percentage of 1.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TDH Holdings Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.15 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 38491.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49268.0 and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 38188.0 shares of worth $81340.0 while later fund manager owns 27024.0 shares of worth $34590.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.