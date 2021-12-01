How Is Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE: BBW) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 0.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $274.15M, closed the recent trade at $20.54 per share which meant it gained $3.48 on the day or 20.40% during that session. The BBW stock price is -2.24% off its 52-week high price of $21.00 and 81.94% above the 52-week low of $3.71. The 3-month trading volume is 167.26K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) trade information

Sporting 20.40% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the BBW stock price touched $20.54 or saw a fall of -0.49%. Year-to-date, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. shares have moved 299.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) have changed 8.80%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -26.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -26.58% from the levels at last check today.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 256.31%, compared to 11.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -254.50% and 61.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 50.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $84.56 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $111.92 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.28% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 256.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

BBW Dividends

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 01 and December 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.30% with a share float percentage of 65.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cannell Capital LLC with over 1.55 million shares worth more than $10.67 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Cannell Capital LLC held 9.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 1.01 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.99 million and represent 6.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Micro Cap Fd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.31% shares in the company for having 0.37 million shares of worth $2.56 million while later fund manager owns 0.2 million shares of worth $1.41 million as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.