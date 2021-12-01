How Is Applied UV Inc.(NASDAQ: AUVI) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) has seen 7.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.29M, closed the recent trade at $5.05 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 9.31% during that session. The AUVI stock price is -608.51% off its 52-week high price of $35.78 and 15.05% above the 52-week low of $4.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 390.29K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) trade information

Sporting 9.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the AUVI stock price touched $5.05 or saw a rise of 21.83%. Year-to-date, Applied UV Inc. shares have moved 0.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) have changed -12.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 29110.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.55% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $17.75 while the price target rests at a high of $17.75. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -251.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -251.49% from the levels at last check today.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Applied UV Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.56%, compared to 10.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 94.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.9 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

AUVI Dividends

Applied UV Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.86% with a share float percentage of 6.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied UV Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.13 million shares worth more than $1.23 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Advisor Group, Inc., with the holding of over 27589.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.27 million and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.91% shares in the company for having 85989.0 shares of worth $0.84 million while later fund manager owns 39709.0 shares of worth $0.39 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.