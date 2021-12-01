How Is Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $333.10M, closed the last trade at $5.00 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.81% during that session. The AXDX stock price is -212.0% off its 52-week high price of $15.60 and 2.2% above the 52-week low of $4.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 363.10K shares.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) trade information

Sporting 0.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the AXDX stock price touched $5.00 or saw a rise of 11.5%. Year-to-date, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. shares have moved -34.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) have changed -15.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 18.57.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.29%, compared to 16.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.99 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.59 million and $3.11 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.20% for the current quarter and 57.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 9.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

AXDX Dividends

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 04 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.43% with a share float percentage of 70.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. having a total of 154 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oracle Investment Management Inc with over 3.78 million shares worth more than $30.44 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Oracle Investment Management Inc held 6.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.33 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.76 million and represent 3.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.44% shares in the company for having 0.89 million shares of worth $7.16 million while later fund manager owns 0.76 million shares of worth $4.43 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.24% of company’s outstanding stock.