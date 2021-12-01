Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has a beta value of 3.52 and has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.14B, closed the recent trade at $10.18 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 2.00% during that session. The VET stock price is -18.57% off its 52-week high price of $12.07 and 61.1% above the 52-week low of $3.96. The 3-month trading volume is 2.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.52.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) trade information

Sporting 2.00% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the VET stock price touched $10.18 or saw a rise of 2.86%. Year-to-date, Vermilion Energy Inc. shares have moved 124.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) have changed -7.93%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.02, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.81% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.16 while the price target rests at a high of $15.63. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -53.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.2% from the levels at last check today.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 16.73% over the past 6 months, compared to 48.20% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $393.18 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $358.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 136.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.76%.

VET Dividends

Vermilion Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.81% with a share float percentage of 26.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vermilion Energy Inc. having a total of 193 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.77 million shares worth more than $47.25 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the holding of over 3.06 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.29 million and represent 1.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.17% shares in the company for having 1.89 million shares of worth $13.61 million while later fund manager owns 1.24 million shares of worth $8.91 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.77% of company’s outstanding stock.