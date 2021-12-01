Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 3.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.40M, closed the last trade at $1.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -3.48% during that session. The STAF stock price is -667.57% off its 52-week high price of $8.52 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $1.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 525.57K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.14.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) trade information

Sporting -3.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the STAF stock price touched $1.11 or saw a rise of 20.14%. Year-to-date, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. shares have moved -72.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) have changed -36.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -70.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 107.77%, compared to 10.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 132.10% and 129.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $50.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $54.27 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.20% over the past 5 years.

STAF Dividends

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.66% with a share float percentage of 13.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.86 million shares worth more than $2.97 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Armistice Capital, LLC held 7.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.45 million and represent 1.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.23% shares in the company for having 25895.0 shares of worth $89244.0 while later fund manager owns 24615.0 shares of worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.