DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) Forecast To Gain 83.5% And Reach Consensus Price Target

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 4.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $231.35M, closed the last trade at $0.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.00% during that session. The DRRX stock price is -197.98% off its 52-week high price of $2.95 and -1.01% below the 52-week low of $1.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 526.14K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DURECT Corporation (DRRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) trade information

Sporting -2.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the DRRX stock price touched $0.99 or saw a rise of 12.39%. Year-to-date, DURECT Corporation shares have moved -52.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) have changed -22.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 18.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -506.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -506.06% from current levels.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DURECT Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -157.14%, compared to 17.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -71.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.95 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 40.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

DRRX Dividends

DURECT Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.10% with a share float percentage of 53.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DURECT Corporation having a total of 159 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bleichroeder LP with over 26.41 million shares worth more than $43.06 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Bleichroeder LP held 11.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lion Point Capital, LP, with the holding of over 15.31 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.95 million and represent 6.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 6.33 million shares of worth $10.32 million while later fund manager owns 5.16 million shares of worth $7.18 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.27% of company’s outstanding stock.