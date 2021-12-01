Does Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.32M, closed the last trade at $2.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -4.41% during that session. The AGTC stock price is -345.62% off its 52-week high price of $9.67 and -3.23% below the 52-week low of $2.24. The 3-month trading volume is 581.23K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) trade information

Sporting -4.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the AGTC stock price touched $2.17 or saw a rise of 12.15%. Year-to-date, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares have moved -46.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) have changed -16.22%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1512.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -268.66% from current levels.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.38%, compared to 7.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.60% and 31.70% for the next quarter.

AGTC Dividends

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between September 07 and September 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.94% with a share float percentage of 47.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 1.75 million shares worth more than $6.85 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Millennium Management LLC held 4.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.74 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.79 million and represent 4.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.53% shares in the company for having 1.08 million shares of worth $4.24 million while later fund manager owns 0.86 million shares of worth $3.36 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.