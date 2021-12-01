CYNGN Inc. (CYN) Estimation And Forecast

CYNGN Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) has seen 1.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $137.76M, closed the last trade at $5.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -5.72% during that session. The CYN stock price is -88.05% off its 52-week high price of $9.91 and 8.54% above the 52-week low of $4.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.14 million shares.

CYNGN Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

Sporting -5.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the CYN stock price touched $5.27 or saw a rise of 15.41%. Year-to-date, CYNGN Inc. shares have moved -28.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CYNGN Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) have changed -33.21%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -146.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -146.68% from current levels.

CYNGN Inc. (CYN) estimates and forecasts

CYN Dividends

CYNGN Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CYNGN Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.00% with a share float percentage of 68.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CYNGN Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company.