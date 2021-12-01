Cricut Inc. (CRCT) Gain 4.04%, Marking Win By Bears

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.40B, closed the last trade at $24.97 per share which meant it gained $0.97 on the day or 4.04% during that session. The CRCT stock price is -89.67% off its 52-week high price of $47.36 and 40.41% above the 52-week low of $14.88. The 3-month trading volume is 483.68K shares.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) trade information

Sporting 4.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the CRCT stock price touched $24.97 or saw a rise of 0.48%. Year-to-date, Cricut Inc. shares have moved 40.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) have changed -11.86%.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -33.78% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 41.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $256.82 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $401.99 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 294.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.70%.

CRCT Dividends

Cricut Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.92% with a share float percentage of 66.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cricut Inc. having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP with over 9.38 million shares worth more than $258.6 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP held 25.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 3.45 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $95.05 million and represent 9.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port and ClearBridge Select Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.41% shares in the company for having 0.87 million shares of worth $37.25 million while later fund manager owns 0.64 million shares of worth $17.99 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.78% of company’s outstanding stock.