Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2021

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $855.60M, closed the last trade at $20.00 per share which meant it lost -$1.11 on the day or -5.26% during that session. The CSII stock price is -141.4% off its 52-week high price of $48.28 and -5.3% below the 52-week low of $21.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 247.24K shares.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) trade information

Sporting -5.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the CSII stock price touched $20.00 or saw a rise of 19.22%. Year-to-date, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares have moved -54.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) have changed -42.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -100.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -60.0% from current levels.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -31.43%, compared to 15.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.70%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $67.61 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $74.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.50% over the past 5 years.

CSII Dividends

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 01 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.45% with a share float percentage of 100.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cardiovascular Systems Inc. having a total of 253 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.0 million shares worth more than $298.4 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 17.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brown Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 6.01 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $256.2 million and represent 14.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.73% shares in the company for having 3.14 million shares of worth $133.84 million while later fund manager owns 2.67 million shares of worth $87.77 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 6.59% of company’s outstanding stock.