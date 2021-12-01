BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) Gain 1.38%, Marking Win By Bears

BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 2.33 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.41B, closed the recent trade at $48.36 per share which meant it gained $0.66 on the day or 1.38% during that session. The BWXT stock price is -42.02% off its 52-week high price of $68.68 and 1.7% above the 52-week low of $47.54. The 3-month trading volume is 525.60K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.94.

BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) trade information

Sporting 1.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the BWXT stock price touched $48.36 or saw a rise of 6.12%. Year-to-date, BWX Technologies Inc. shares have moved -20.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) have changed -15.93%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $65.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.98% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $51.00 while the price target rests at a high of $77.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -59.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.46% from the levels at last check today.

BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BWX Technologies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.99%, compared to 22.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.00% and 4.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.60%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $601.47 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $544.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $556.91 million and $528.27 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.00% for the current quarter and 3.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 14.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.90%.

BWXT Dividends

BWX Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.84 at a share yield of 1.76%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.96% with a share float percentage of 103.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BWX Technologies Inc. having a total of 375 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 9.35 million shares worth more than $503.41 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 10.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.57 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $461.4 million and represent 9.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.49% shares in the company for having 4.14 million shares of worth $222.85 million while later fund manager owns 3.33 million shares of worth $179.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.61% of company’s outstanding stock.