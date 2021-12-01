Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) Forecast To Gain 6.54% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 5.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.65B, closed the recent trade at $26.58 per share which meant it gained $3.17 on the day or 13.55% during that session. The BOX stock price is -3.12% off its 52-week high price of $27.41 and 37.47% above the 52-week low of $16.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Box Inc. (BOX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) trade information

Sporting 13.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the BOX stock price touched $26.58 or saw a rise of 1.3%. Year-to-date, Box Inc. shares have moved 29.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) have changed -9.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.54% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $21.00 while the price target rests at a high of $32.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -20.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.99% from the levels at last check today.

Box Inc. (BOX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Box Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.71%, compared to 0.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.00% and -4.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.40%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $218.49 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $222.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 71.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.00%.

BOX Dividends

Box Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.29% with a share float percentage of 86.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Box Inc. having a total of 401 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.4 million shares worth more than $422.58 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.65 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $313.37 million and represent 8.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.59% shares in the company for having 4.22 million shares of worth $96.83 million while later fund manager owns 3.68 million shares of worth $84.43 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.26% of company’s outstanding stock.