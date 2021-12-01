Analysts Are Recommending British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) As A Buy Candidate

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 1.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $77.78B, closed the recent trade at $34.19 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 1.60% during that session. The BTI stock price is -20.33% off its 52-week high price of $41.14 and 1.67% above the 52-week low of $33.62. The 3-month trading volume is 3.59 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) trade information

Sporting 1.60% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the BTI stock price touched $34.19 or saw a rise of 1.44%. Year-to-date, British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares have moved -10.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) have changed -3.64%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.12% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $51.12 while the price target rests at a high of $51.12. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -49.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -49.52% from the levels at last check today.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.46%, compared to 10.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 10.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.00%.

BTI Dividends

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.98 at a share yield of 8.86%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.62% with a share float percentage of 5.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with British American Tobacco p.l.c. having a total of 575 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with over 20.82 million shares worth more than $806.75 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd held 0.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 10.2 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $395.0 million and represent 0.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital Income Builder, Inc. and American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.23% shares in the company for having 5.34 million shares of worth $209.91 million while later fund manager owns 3.92 million shares of worth $154.08 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.