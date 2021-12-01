An In-Depth Look At Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $64.31M, closed the last trade at $0.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.34% during that session. The CALA stock price is -644.58% off its 52-week high price of $6.18 and 2.41% above the 52-week low of $0.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.63 million shares.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) trade information

Sporting -1.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the CALA stock price touched $0.83 or saw a rise of 9.55%. Year-to-date, Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -83.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) have changed -57.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.45.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -66.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.40%, compared to 17.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 34.40% and 43.80% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.30% over the past 5 years.

CALA Dividends

Calithera Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.50% with a share float percentage of 67.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Calithera Biosciences Inc. having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 10.34 million shares worth more than $21.62 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Primecap Management Company held 13.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 7.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.26 million and represent 9.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 9.55% shares in the company for having 7.08 million shares of worth $14.79 million while later fund manager owns 3.96 million shares of worth $8.59 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.34% of company’s outstanding stock.