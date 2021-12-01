An Analysis Of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) Stock

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) has seen 1.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $833.23M, closed the last trade at $3.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -5.25% during that session. The RAAS stock price is -1456.73% off its 52-week high price of $59.00 and 14.25% above the 52-week low of $3.25. The 3-month trading volume is 1.85 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) trade information

Sporting -5.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the RAAS stock price touched $3.79 or saw a rise of 15.02%. Year-to-date, Cloopen Group Holding Limited shares have moved -92.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) have changed -2.57%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38.29 while the price target rests at a high of $38.29. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -910.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -910.29% from current levels.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -57.89% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 35.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $42.36 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $42.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

RAAS Dividends

Cloopen Group Holding Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on March 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.98% with a share float percentage of 6.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cloopen Group Holding Limited having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 4.52 million shares worth more than $38.31 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 2.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, with the holding of over 1.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.72 million and represent 0.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Global Technology Growth Fd and JP Morgan Trust I-JP Morgan Global Allocation Fd. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $1.03 million while later fund manager owns 0.1 million shares of worth $1.01 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.