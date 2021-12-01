Ambarella Inc. (AMBA): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 2.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.62B, closed the recent trade at $220.37 per share which meant it gained $40.85 on the day or 22.76% during that session. The AMBA stock price is 6.07% off its 52-week high price of $207.00 and 65.03% above the 52-week low of $77.06. The 3-month trading volume is 808.32K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.49.

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) trade information

Sporting 22.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the AMBA stock price touched $220.37 or saw a rise of 3.17%. Year-to-date, Ambarella Inc. shares have moved 95.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have changed -3.40%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $201.44, which means that the shares’ value could drop -9.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $119.00 while the price target rests at a high of $260.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -17.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 46.0% from the levels at last check today.

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ambarella Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 80.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 348.48%, compared to 27.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 444.40% and 192.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 46.90%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $90.35 million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $88.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.50% over the past 5 years.

AMBA Dividends

Ambarella Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.24% with a share float percentage of 86.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ambarella Inc. having a total of 377 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.21 million shares worth more than $322.42 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.2 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $321.18 million and represent 8.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.58% shares in the company for having 0.94 million shares of worth $93.91 million while later fund manager owns 0.81 million shares of worth $81.8 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.25% of company’s outstanding stock.