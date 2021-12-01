Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)’s -4.86% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $463.89M, closed the last trade at $17.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.89 on the day or -4.86% during that session. The AEHR stock price is -55.51% off its 52-week high price of $27.09 and 91.04% above the 52-week low of $1.56. The 3-month trading volume is 4.34 million shares.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

Sporting -4.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the AEHR stock price touched $17.42 or saw a rise of 9.08%. Year-to-date, Aehr Test Systems shares have moved 588.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) have changed -22.99%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31.00 while the price target rests at a high of $31.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -77.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -77.96% from current levels.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 554.89% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 71.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.12 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.14 million for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 29.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

AEHR Dividends

Aehr Test Systems is expected to release its next earnings report between January 05 and January 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.28% with a share float percentage of 24.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aehr Test Systems having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 1.9 million shares worth more than $5.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 7.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, with the holding of over 1.05 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.89 million and represent 3.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.64% shares in the company for having 0.7 million shares of worth $1.93 million while later fund manager owns 0.68 million shares of worth $1.88 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.56% of company’s outstanding stock.